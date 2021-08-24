Washington High School Forces Unvaccinated Athlete to Wear Ankle Monitor

August 24, 2021 | by Tatum Report

The vaccine mandates are coming down the pipeline. As soon as Pfizer announced the FDA’s approval of their Covid-19 mRNA vaccine on August 23, orders were given in every sector, from private companies to the United States Military.The Post Millennial (PM) exclusively reports that Eatonville High School, a high school in a Washington state school district, required an unvaccinated teen to wear an ankle monitor while practicing volleyball with her team.The mother spoke with the publication explaining the terrifying ordeal. Her daughter was practicing volleyball for her public high school when a school official allegedly asked the 15-year-old girl to...



Read More...