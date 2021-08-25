New Children’s Book Tries to Convince Kids It’s Okay to Kill Babies in Abortions

August 25, 2021 | by lifenews.com/

Abortion activists are trying to indoctrinate younger and younger children with the notion that aborting an unborn baby is ok.Along with celebrity endorsements, entertainment and social media, they are creating children’s books that deceive impressionable young minds with claims about abortion being “normal” and notions that pregnancy does not involve an actual baby.Two “abortion doulas” recently (published a children’s book about abortion). Now, a mother-daughter team plan to do the same.



