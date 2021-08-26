The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Are we helplessly witnessing America’s destruction?

August 26, 2021   |   by American Thinker
Looking at everything that Joe Biden, his handlers, and his lackeys have done in seven-and-a-half months, it’s hard to escape that grim conclusion. “In government, the secret is Integrity. Use it, and you’ll be like the polestar: always dwelling in its proper place, and other stars turning reverently about it. “If you use government to show them the Way and punishment to keep them true, the people will grow evasive and lose all remorse. But if you use Integrity to show them the Way and Ritual to keep them true, they’ll cultivate remorse and always see deeply into things.” --Confucian...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x