Blinken says 'no deadline' to get out Americans, Afghans even as evacuations ending

August 26, 2021 | by ABC News

After President Joe Biden's withdrawal of all U.S. troops by Aug. 31, the U.S. will continue to help U.S. citizens and residents and Afghans who worked with Americans or are otherwise at risk from the Taliban get out of the country, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. But it's unclear how that will be possible after the U.S. cedes control of the airport to the Taliban and ends evacuation flights -- and it will mean leaving thousands of Afghans that the administration had previously said they would help behind. Biden and Blinken have each said that the U.S. is...



Read More...