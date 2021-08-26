Enormous asteroid double the size of the Empire State Building to enter Earth's orbit

August 26, 2021 | by dailystar.co.uk

An enormous asteroid roughly twice the size of the Empire State Building is currently hurtling towards Earth's orbit. NASA has been tracking this latest space rock, called 2010 RJ53, since September 2010. This comes days after it was announced that a slightly smaller asteroid will enter our atmosphere on Sunday. It spans roughly 2540ft (774m) and should fly past us on September 9. RJ53 circles between 58-139 million miles from the sun, and will whiz by Earth at a distance of more than two million miles. A serious asteroid impact remains one of the worst possible natural disasters as there...



