Journalist Speaks Out After Being Diagnosed With “Inflammation of the Heart Due to Pfizer Vaccine” [Aus]

August 26, 2021 | by https://caldronpool.com

An Australian journalist has taken to social media after being diagnosed with pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart, due to the Pfizer vaccine. Denham Hitchcock, correspondent and producer for Channel Seven, revealed his condition on Thursday in a post on Instagram, saying no one is talking about the potential side effects of the Pfizer jab amid the current vaccine frenzy. Hitchcock said he initially battled over whether to publish the post, but said after being a journalist for almost three decades, it would be hypocritical for him not to. “It’s clearly happening,” he said, speaking of his condition. “And if...



