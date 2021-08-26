Nobel Laureate Warns: COVID Vaccine is Creating Variants

August 26, 2021 | by UCDC.com

For more than a year, French virologist Dr. Luc Montagnier—recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)—has exposed the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines. He reveals that epidemiologists recognize but are “silent” about the phenomenon known as “Antibody Dependent Enhancement” that is currently driving the pandemic. Joining the handful of experts brave enough to speak up and share their professional knowledge, Montagnier refers to the massive vaccine campaign as an “unacceptable mistake.” Dr. Montagnier—who was censored early in the pandemic for speaking up against mask mandates, lockdowns, government overreach, and the...



