Teenager charged with murder after allegedly setting man on fire has been arrested, officials say [charged w/ murder twice in 1 yr]

August 27, 2021 | by KSAT

KINGWOOD, Texas – The 19-year-old who has been charged with murder after allegedly pouring flammable liquid on a man and setting him on fire has been arrested. Officials with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KSAT’s sister station KPRC that Emma Pressler was arrested Thursday. The teenager was identified as the suspect in a murder investigation after she allegedly entered a home on the night of Aug. 6 in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive in Kingwood and poured an unknown flammable liquid on 33-year-old Devin Graham. Authorities revealed after the initial investigation that Presler intentionally lit...



Read More...