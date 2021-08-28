Emergency Medicine Docs Will Face Consequences for Spreading COVID Lies

August 28, 2021 | by Medpage Today

A young female physician yells through a megaphone. Physicians who publicly spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic could be sanctioned by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM), including potentially losing board certification, the organization said Thursday. "Making public statements that are directly contrary to prevailing medical evidence can constitute unprofessional conduct and may be subject to review by ABEM. Should ABEM determine that a physician is promulgating inaccurate information that is contrary to the interests of patients and that adversely impacts public safety, ABEM may withdraw or deny certification for that physician," they stated. This warning echoes a statement...



