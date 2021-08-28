Hundreds of migrants depart southern Mexico in caravan to protest slow asylum process

August 28, 2021 | by Reuters via MSN

Hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean departed the southern Mexican city of Tapachula en masse on Saturday in a caravan headed to the Mexican capital, where they hoped to seek expedited asylum proceedings. The group of approximately 500 people included families with young children from Haiti, Cuba, Central America, and Colombia, according to a Reuters witness.



Read More...