New study finds 1 in 3 Americans were infected with coronavirus by the end of 2020

August 28, 2021 | by The Hill

Story at a glance: Researchers estimate that nearly one-third of the U.S. population, or 103 million Americans, got COVID-19 last year. Nearly half the residents of Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City were likely infected in 2020, according to a new analysis. In a year to year comparison, starting from spring 2020 to spring 2021, the percentage of people who died from COVID-19 dropped from 0.8 to 0.3 nationwide. While official numbers report nearly 20 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 last year, according to The COVID Tracking Project, researchers estimate that nearly one-third of the U.S. population, 31...



