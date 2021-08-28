Pak's TTP maintains ties with Taliban as its 6,000 terrorists still in Afghanistan: UN report

August 28, 2021 | by ANI News

Pakistan based terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has maintained ties with the Taliban as about 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border, Dawn reported citing a report prepared for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The 28th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team says that terrorists from a variety of countries and militant groups continue to operate in Afghanistan. "The Monitoring Team continues to estimate the number of foreign terrorist fighters to be approximately between 8,000 and 10,000, mainly comprised of individuals from Central Asia, the north Caucasus region of the Russian...



