Pentagon: 117,000 Evacuated from Kabul; 5,400 Americans Citizens

August 28, 2021 | by breitbart

The Pentagon said Saturday morning at a briefing that as of August 14, about 117,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul, including 5,400 Americans. That number is far short of the 11,000 Americans who were estimated to still be inside Afghanistan given by White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week.



Read More...