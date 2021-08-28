'Stop s***ing on your own!': Bill Maher says woke liberals have lost 'perspective' about 'real oppression' and should stop complaining about America and realize 'we're not the bad guys'

August 28, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

Real Time host Bill Maher slammed 'woke liberals' for complaining about America by teaching Americans what 'real oppression' looks like on his show on Friday night. Maher slammed Americans for constantly complaining about how America is 'so oppressed, sexist, and homophobic' by highlighting what his viewers should learn from Afghanistan. 'Watching the s**t go down in Afghanistan has reminded me of all the conversations I've ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which - if we got to really talking - included the notion of "Oh you people have no idea, all you do is b****h about and bad...



