White House Sends Beto To Help Taliban Confiscate Afghans’ Weapons

August 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

KABUL—After the Taliban announced that Afghans would have to turn in their guns, the White House has sent Beto O'Rourke to Kabul to help out.

The post White House Sends Beto To Help Taliban Confiscate Afghans' Weapons appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...