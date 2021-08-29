[Catholic Caucus] Bishop Schneider grants religious exemption letter to avoid abortion-tainted jabs

August 29, 2021 | by LifeSite News

His Excellency Bishop Athanasius Schneider has decided to offer a personalized affidavit affirming membership in the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima, which will help members to avoid abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections. (LifeSiteNews) – Many Catholics in the United States are concerned about being fired or otherwise forced to receive abortion-tainted vaccines. Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan has decided to provide affidavits certifying membership in the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima. The Confraternity is opposed to abortion-tainted vaccines as a deeply religious held belief. The certificates are personalized with...



