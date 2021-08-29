Donut price inflation, global supply shortages, and Cuba goes crypto.

August 29, 2021 | by Liberty Nation

It has been a rough 2021 for American wallets. Consumer and producer prices are soaring, making everything, from automobiles to food to shelter, more expensive. Moreover, the post-pandemic economy has not exactly been what policymakers had promised since the “wait two weeks” thing. But at least Americans could retreat to their humble abodes and drown their sorrows and droplets in a cheap box of donuts and wish that the last 18 months never happened. Sorry, but no.



