Twitter permanently suspends Alex Berenson over coronavirus tweets

August 29, 2021 | by FOX BUSINESS NEWS

Twitter has permanently suspended former New York Times journalist and author Alex Berenson, a critic of coronavirus lockdowns and mandates, from its platform. "The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News in response to an inquiry Saturday night. On his Substack page, Berenson subsequently posted a brief message, just over 152 characters, titled, "Goodbye Twitter." "This was the tweet that did it," he wrote, above a screenshot of his account before it was taken down. "Entirely accurate. I can’t wait to hear what a jury will...



Read More...