Update: Death toll from US strike in #Kabul has risen to 9. 6 of them were children.

August 29, 2021 | by Twitter Charles Lister

"Update: Death toll from US strike in #Kabul has risen to 9. 6 of them were children. BIG questions to be asked about this one — where did the intel come from and/or how willing were we to incur collateral damage?" Charles Lister Twitter



Read More...