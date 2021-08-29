US drone strike kills nine members of one family in Afghanistan, reports say

August 29, 2021 | by MSN

A US drone strike in Afghanistan on Sunday killed nine members of one family, according to local reports. The casualties of the strike in the capital city of Kabul included six children, a relative told a local journalist working with CNN. The Pentagon said in a statement earlier that it was “assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time.” The strike followed a huge amount of bloodshed over a three-day period as the American military finishes evacuating citizens and others with papers ahead of President Joe Biden’s 31 August deadline for troop withdrawal... Verified...



