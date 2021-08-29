US drone strike kills nine members of one family in Afghanistan, reports say
August 29, 2021 | by MSNA US drone strike in Afghanistan on Sunday killed nine members of one family, according to local reports. The casualties of the strike in the capital city of Kabul included six children, a relative told a local journalist working with CNN. The Pentagon said in a statement earlier that it was “assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time.” The strike followed a huge amount of bloodshed over a three-day period as the American military finishes evacuating citizens and others with papers ahead of President Joe Biden’s 31 August deadline for troop withdrawal... Verified...
