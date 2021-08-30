Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 31-Aug-2021; Memorial of St. Raymond Nonnatus, martyr in Algeria

August 30, 2021 | by Universalis/Jerusalem Bible

August 31st , 2021Memorial of Bl. Edward Shelley, English martyr Basilica of Notre Dame d'Afrique, Algiers, Algeria Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green First reading1 Thessalonians 5:1-6,9-11 ©Keep strengthening one anotherYou will not be expecting us to write anything to you, brothers, about ‘times and seasons’, since you know very well that the Day of the Lord is going to come like a thief in the night. It is when people are saying, ‘How quiet and peaceful it is’ that the worst suddenly happens, as suddenly as labour pains come on a pregnant woman; and there will be no way for...



