‘Don’t do it’: Dr. Fauci warns against using Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19

August 30, 2021 | by Boston.com

Federal health agencies and officials across the country are warning people not to take ivermectin — a drug used to treat parasites in livestock — to treat and prevent COVID-19. According to The Boston Globe, poison control centers in at least a dozen states have reported an increase in calls related to ivermectin ingestion. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there’s no evidence it works, and that it’s more likely to cause harm. “Don’t do it; there’s no evidence whatsoever that it works and it could potentially have toxicity… with people who have gone to poison control...



