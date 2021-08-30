Sen. Rand Paul Blames ‘Hatred For Trump’ For FDA’s Hesitance To Study Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine

August 30, 2021 | by International Business Times

Following the Food and Drug Administration's warning advising people not to take the horse dewormer drug ivermectin, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., claimed the agency refused to study the drug as a COVID-19 treatment due to hatred for former President Donald Trump. At a meeting Friday in Kentucky, Paul reportedly told constituents that the FDA was refusing to research drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that was touted by Trump while he was in office. “The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they’re unwilling to objectively study it,” Paul said. “So someone like me that’s in the...



Read More...