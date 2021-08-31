51 U.S. Military working dogs abandoned at Kabul Airport as last plane leaves…

August 31, 2021 | by https://citizenfreepress.com

51 U.S. Contract Military Dogs were left behind in Afghanistan Follow updates here as this story develops over the next 24 hours… Latest update 2 am eastern Tuesday morning… .@VetSheepdogsUS #kabul #Afghanistan #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/Gd3HBFl9PV — Joshua T. Hosler for American Veterans 🇺🇸 (@JoshuaHosler) August 31, 2021 There was room on the planes. They were released on the tarmac today. #CharlotteMaxwellJones and her service animals were LEFT in #Kabul. The SERVICE dogs were released on the tarmac. They were at the airport for SIX DAYS beforehand! There was room on those planes. I’m ashamed of you @POTUS @VP @SecDef #OperationHercules #NoAmerican...



