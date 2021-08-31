Amherst College students object to COVID restrictions

August 31, 2021 | by MassLive.com

More than 400 Amherst College students have signed a letter objecting to COVID-19 protocols that require masks outdoors and prohibit them from going to off-campus restaurants and bars. Indoor dining at the school is also banned. The college had already mandated that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated. The letter to college president Carolyn “Biddy” Martin says “the guidelines are not based on any given data, have been developed without student input, are significantly stricter than our peer institutions, and are in conflict with (U.S. Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.” Martin wrote on the college’s website Aug. 27 that...



