Blinken: Taliban must earn 'international legitimacy and support'

August 31, 2021 | by The Hill

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday laid the groundwork for how the U.S. will engage with an Afghanistan led by the Taliban, following the full American military withdrawal from the country and conclusion of the U.S.’s longest war. “A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy,” Blinken said. “The military mission is over, a new diplomatic mission has begun.” The secretary’s remarks underscored the Biden administration’s recognition that the Islamic fundamentalist group controls Afghanistan, more than two weeks after it ousted the Western-backed government in Kabul.



Read More...