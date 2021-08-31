The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: That Mother

August 31, 2021   |   by Charles Oliver
Cook County, Illinois, Judge James Shapiro has stripped Rebecca Firlit of all rights to see her 11-year-old son until she gets vaccinated for COVID-19. She shares custody of the boy with her ex-husband. The father did not request the order. Rather, the judge asked Firlit if she was vaccinated during a child support hearing, and when she said no, Shapiro revoked her visitation rights. The attorney for the boy's father said the judge's decision came as a surprise but is supported by the dad.


