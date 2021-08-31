CDC says people can get COVID booster, flu shot at the same time

August 31, 2021 | by Free Lance Star

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can get a COVID-19 vaccine—the first, second or third dose—and a flu shot at the same time. Or, they can get the COVID-19 shot and a combination of any other vaccine such as measles, pneumonia, shingles and the like during the same visit to a medical office or pharmacy. “You no longer need to wait 14 days between vaccinations,” its website states. “Experience with other vaccines has shown that the way our bodies develop protection, known as an immune response, after getting vaccinated and possible side effects of vaccines are generally...



Read More...