Conventional Excuse for Gun Confiscation: The Taliban Will Protect You

August 31, 2021 | by AmmoLand

The classic case for confiscation of weapons in Western Civilization in the last hundred years, is the government will defend you. You do not need weapons to defend yourself. The Taliban is reported to have emulated this Western propaganda in Kabul, after taking over in August of 2021. From Reuters.com:KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent...



Read More...