Evidence mounts that MMR and TDAP vaccines strengthen protection against severe COVID-19

August 31, 2021 | by Medical XPress / Brigham and Women's Hospital / Med Journal

Vaccines are designed to induce a strong and long-lasting immune response through the creation of memory T cells and B cells. The Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine, given during early childhood, and Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis (Tdap) vaccine, given every 10 years, are known to elicit a protective response against the diseases from which the vaccines get their names. But these vaccines may have an unexpected bonus: It's possible that they also elicit cross-reactive memory T cells capable of responding to protein targets called antigens that are present in other microbes that cause diseases—including the viral antigens in SARS-CoV-2. The concept is that pre-existing memory...



