France aims to give third COVID-19 vaccine shot to 18 million by early 2022

August 31, 2021 | by Kfgo

PARIS (Reuters) – France aims to have administered a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to some 18 million people by early 2022, a health ministry official said on Tuesday. Last week, France’s top health advisory body (HAS) recommended a booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that put them at risk. “Those eligible for a booster shot have been able to make appointments since Monday this week. We see this as a genuine health requirement to extend protection, as some studies demonstrate,” the official said. “We are talking of around 18...



