Idaho hospitals are 'beyond constrained' by COVID-19. Gov. Little deploys National Guard

August 31, 2021 | by Idaho Statesman

Idaho Gov. Brad Little described a "heartbreaking" scene at a St. Luke's intensive care unit he visited Monday evening---an ICU nearly filled with unvaccinated patients who contracted COVID-19. Two of them were pregnant, and the average age of the patients was 43, Little said. All were struggling to breathe, and health care workers are "exhausted." Little on Tuesday announced he will deploy up to 150 National Guard members for short-staffed health care facilities. He also secured another 200 contract workers to be available to the state through a contract with U.S. General Services Administration, and a 20-person Department of Defense...



