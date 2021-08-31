In Israel, Being Fully Vaccinated Now Means Three Shots

August 31, 2021 | by WSJ

Israel is upping the vaccine ante, pressing citizens to get Covid-19 booster shots and saying those who don’t will face restrictions on traveling, dining out and other activities. Holders of Israel’s vaccine passports must get a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within six months of their second dose, or lose the so-called green pass that allows them more freedom.



