Marking the End of the War, A Yelling, Defiant Joe Biden Declares Victory in Afghanistan and Blames Americans for Being Left Behind

August 31, 2021 | by Red State

Joe Biden finally spoke today to mark the end of the war in Afghanistan. After showing up hours late for the originally scheduled event, something that has become a habit for this president, Biden took to the podium. What transpired was surprising and shocking at times.(related Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter and Angrily Ends Questioning when Asked About Afghanistan)He delivered a cold, blame-shifting speech in which he simultaneously claimed there was no disaster in Afghanistan while blaming others for the disaster in Afghanistan. Little of what he said made sense, and at the beginning of the speech, Biden yelled as...



Read More...