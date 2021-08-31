No update from Biden admin on 24 Sacramento students trapped in Afghanistan

August 31, 2021 | by foxnews.com

Neither State nor Defense Departments has offered an update on students, Rep. Bera's office The office of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., confirmed to Fox News that two dozen Sacramento-area students are stranded in Afghanistan and the Biden administration has not provided an update on their status. Bera’s office confirmed in an email to Fox News that the students were trapped overseas, and the California Democrat’s team has been in contact with the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) but has not received any update from the administration. "Our office has been in close contact with the San Juan Unified School...



