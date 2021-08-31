Progress understanding LENR-AHE effects, using thin, long Constantan wires multielements coated, under D2 gas mixtures at high temperatures, by DC/AC voltage stimulation in coiled coaxial geometry.

August 31, 2021

Celani: Progress understanding LENR-AHE effects, using thin, long Constantan wires multielements coated, under D2 gas mixtures at high temperatures, by DC/AC voltage stimulation in coiled coaxial geometry. Francesco Celani(1,2), C. Lorenzetti(1), G. Vassallo(1, 3), E. Purchi(1), S. Fiorilla(1), S. Cupellini(1), M. Nakamura(1), P. Cerreoni(1), P. Boccanera(1), R. Burri(4), A. Spallone(1,2). 1) ISCMNS_L1, Via Cavour 26, 03013 Ferentino-IT; 2) INFN-LNF; Via E. Fermi 40, 00044 Frascati-IT; 3) DIID, University of Palermo, 90128 Palermo-IT; 4) IETCLaboratories, 6827 Brusino Arsizio-CH. Our group has been studying LENR phenomena in Constantan (Cu55Ni44Mn1) since 2011. In fact, this alloy captured our attention since it promotes efficiently...



