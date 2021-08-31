PURE EVIL: Chicago Judge Takes Son Away From Mother Because She’s Unvaccinated

August 31, 2021 | by enVolve

A judge has just taken away a Chicago mother’s right to visit her child because she is unvaccinated, in yet another absurd example of COVID authoritarianism. On Aug. 10, Cook County Judge James Shapiro enquired about Rebecca Firlit’s vaccination status during a child support hearing via video call with her ex-husband of seven years to determine the terms of shared custody of their 11-year-old son. After Firlit informed the judge she didn’t get the vaccine because she’d had bad responses to prior immunizations, he ordered her parental rights to visit her son be taken away until she was inoculated. “I...



