Seeking God's Kingdom – Devotional

August 31, 2021 | by GracetoYou.org

“‘. . . All these things shall be added to you’” (Matthew 6:33). God will provide for those who seek what is eternal. What did Jesus mean when He said we are to seek God’s kingdom first? It means our top priority in life should be to seek what is eternal. That was the priority for the apostle Paul. In Acts 20 he was ready to leave for Jerusalem to defend the faith, not knowing if he might be put in prison or lose his life. The prospect of persecution did not deter him, for he said, “I do not...



Read More...