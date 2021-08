Soaring home prices shattered another record in June, S&P Case-Shiller says

August 31, 2021 | by cnbc

Home prices rose 18.6% annually in June, up from the 16.8% increase in May, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. That is the largest annual gain in the history of the index dating back to 1987. Prices nationally are now 41% higher than their last peak during the housing boom in 2006.



Read More...