South African Scientists Flag a Concerning New COVID-19 Strain

August 31, 2021 | by Epoch Times

South African scientists have been keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19 variant because of “its concerning constellations of mutations.”The variant, called C.1.2, was first identified in May in South Africa. The scientists have posted a preprint study, saying the new CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus variant shares mutations with other more transmissible variants.“The reason we were worried about the kind of combination of mutations was that many of the mutations we see in this C.1.2 are the same mutations we’ve seen in some of the other variants of concern, particularly the Beta and the Alpha and the Gamma...



Read More...