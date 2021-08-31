Successful Failure: Biden Takes Credit, Blames Trump for Afghanistan

August 31, 2021 | by Free Beacon

President Joe Biden on Tuesday took responsibility for the "extraordinary success" of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he simultaneously denounced as a failure due to the actions of his predecessor, former president Donald Trump, as well as the cowardly Afghan people who refused to fight for their country. In a nationally televised address from the White House, the president bragged that the frantic evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was even more successful than what "most experts thought [was] possible." Biden defended his decision to chaotically evacuate Americans as the Taliban rapidly advanced toward the airport as...



