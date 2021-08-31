Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

August 31, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday , per an Afghan media outlet. “We have communication channels with them, and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul, and we also want to have trade relations with them.”...



