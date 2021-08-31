UGA professor resigns mid-class after student refuses to wear mask

August 31, 2021 | by The Red & Black

A University of Georgia retiree-rehire professor resigned on Tuesday after one of his students refused to properly wear a mask in an upper division psychology seminar class held at the psychology building. During Irwin Bernstein’s second class of the semester, the student, who was not present on the first day of class, arrived at the 25-person class unmasked and was asked by Bernstein to retrieve one from the advising office. The student was given a spare disposable mask from a peer but did not wear it over her nose. Bernstein asked the student to pull her mask up to wear...



Read More...