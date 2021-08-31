Under Biden Plan,The IRS Would Know a Lot More About Your Bank Accounts (report every single transaction in our out of accounts over $600)

August 31, 2021 | by Forbes

Simply put, the American Families Plan calls for banks and other financial institutions to report more than just a taxpayer’s interest earned, capital gains and losses. Banks and other financial institutions would also be required to report “aggregate account outflows and inflows.” In other words, the IRS will know about all of your bank accounts, whether you earned income on that account or not, how much is in the account in a given year, and how much was transferred in and out of the account.



