24 Sacramento School Children are Still Stranded in Afghanistan after ALL US Forces Leave the Country – Taliban Prevented Them from Reaching Airport (VIDEO)

September 1, 2021 | by GP

There are several hundred Americans still stranded in Afghanistan after Joe Biden pulled all US troops from the country on Monday. The American students are hiding in Afghanistan. According to family members the Taliban prevented the children from reaching the airport. According to the Sacramento Bee about 9,700 Afghan people live in Sacramento County, more than any other county in the U.S. Via FOX News: The office of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., confirmed to Fox News that two dozen Sacramento-area students are stranded in Afghanistan and the Biden administration has not provided an update on their status. Bera’s office confirmed...



