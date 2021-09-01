AOC calls on Senate to reject Rahm Emanuel ambassador nom, accuses him of attempting to ‘cover up’ murder

September 1, 2021 | by NY Post

Progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the Senate to reject President Biden’s nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as ambassador to Japan, accusing him of attempting to “cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald” in a statement released Wednesday. The far-left New York Democratic congresswoman, a socialist better known by her initials, AOC, labeled “deeply shameful” the nomination of Emanuel — who previously served as White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama and as a member of the House of Representatives from Chicago.



Read More...