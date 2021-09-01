Biden to travel to Louisiana Friday, survey damage from Ida

September 1, 2021 | by The Hill

President Biden plans to travel to Louisiana on Friday to meet with state and local officials and view the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. The White House said in a statement that Biden will travel to New Orleans “to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida and meet with State and local leaders from impacted communities.” Plans for the visit were first reported by The Advocate on Wednesday. Biden has received regular briefings on the storm. He met virtually with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and other state and local officials on Monday and led a call with energy sector...



