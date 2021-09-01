Democrats Heartlessly BLOCK A Bill To Rescue Thousands of Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

September 1, 2021 | by enVolve

The Democrats have now proven that they care little about Americans and are willing to let them die simply for cheap political wins. On Tuesday, House Democrats blocked legislation that would have rescued thousands of Americans left in Afghanistan as a result of President Joe Biden’s failed withdrawal. The plan would have also funded an accounting of the billions of dollars in military equipment left behind for the Taliban terrorist dictatorship by Biden and his woke US generals. Rep. Mike Gallagher criticized Democrats on Tuesday for defeating his bill in the House, which would have compelled the Biden administration to...



Read More...