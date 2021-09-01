Devil Admits He Doesn’t Really Like Rock And Roll, More Of A Bro-Country Guy

September 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

HELL—The Prince of Darkness Grim confirmed today that he doesn't actually like rock and roll music and that he's more into bro-country. The Devil made the statement during a brief break from attempting to orchestrate the demise of humanity earlier today. "Yeah, you know, Maiden, Megadeth, Metallica—it's fine. I thought a lot of those guys really fell off in the '90s. Rust in Peace is a classic, of course."

