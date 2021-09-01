Majority of population likely has pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2, claim researchers

September 1, 2021 | by news-medical.net

A team of researchers has conducted a study suggesting that the majority of the global population is likely to have pre-existing T-cell immunity to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.The team – from the United States and India – says many people who have not yet been exposed to the virus probably already have SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells as a result of previous exposure to viruses such as influenza and cytomegalovirus (CMV).The researchers say the study demonstrates that strong immunity among unexposed individuals can arise through cross-reactive T cell...



